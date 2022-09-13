S.C., Ga. schools ranked among top liberal arts colleges in U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing, and that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college.

If you’re at a crossroads or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far.

The U.S. News & World Report include Carolina and Georgia schools in their list of top liberal arts colleges in the country.

U.S. News & World Report says schools that make this list emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts field of study. Numerous South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia schools appear on this list - but here’s the highest ranking school in each of these states.

Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina comes in at #15 - and here’s why. The report says there’s over 200 student organizations on campus, and plenty of ways for students to get involved. It mentions the school boasts several Greek Life organizations as well as NCAA Division I athletic programs.

The article also says that Davidson offers more than 20 undergraduate majors and was the nation’s first liberal arts colleges to replace loans with grants in all financial aid packets - allowing students the opportunity to graduate free of debt.

U.S. News & World Report says Davidson College has 1,973 undergraduate students as of last year and tuition and fees are $57,090.

Moving down the list, U.S. News & World Report ranks Furman University in Greenville, S.C. at #45. The report says Furman has a “picturesque” campus with its own lake, and is conveniently located near downtown Greenville. Like Davidson College - the report also says Furman offers more than 200 clubs and organizations for students to get involved with and NCAA Division I Athletics.

The article mentions there are many ways Furman University strives to cultivate community leaders among students - offering hands-on leadership opportunities, including trips into the wilderness (of course, if you choose).

U.S. News & World Report says Furman University has 2,304 undergraduate students as of last year and tuition and fees are $55,772.

The highest-ranked Georgia school on the list is Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The report says Spelman is the oldest historically Black college for women in America. The report says Spelman is located just five minutes outside of downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium, which is the largest association of historically Black institutions of higher learning in the world.

The report further says “Spelman’s Women’s Research and Resource Center is the first of its kind on a Black college campus devoted to a women’s studies curriculum.” It adds that some Spelman students often participate in calls, chants, and step shows - a popular occurrence among Atlanta University Center Colleges.

U.S. News & World Report says Spelman College has 2,417 undergraduate students as of last year and tuition and fees are $28,885.

To see the complete list of ranked schools, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

