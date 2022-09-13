Roadway roundup: New bridge to open at Appling-Harlem interchange

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A long-awaited change is coming next week when the new bridge opens at the Appling-Harlem Road interchange with Interstate 20.

Improvements have been taking place there in part to accommodate traffic for the new Amazon fulfillment center and adjacent sorting center.

If weather permits, traffic will shift at 9 a.m. Tuesday onto the onto its newly constructed bridge carrying Appling-Harlem Road over I-20. When it’s time, a pilot car will guide traffic onto the new bridge, demonstrating the new configuration on both sides.

Crews will put up barrels and barricades to block the old bridge.

A construction team also will close off the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 and it will then remain closed for eight days. The closure is necessary to raise the grade between the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 and the old roadway.

The ramp is expected to reopen Sept. 28.

While the westbound on-ramp is closed, drivers wishing to enter westbound I-20 will be detoured to Georgia Highway 223, where they will travel west and use U.S. 78 to access the interstate.

While the westbound on-ramp is closed, drivers wishing to enter westbound I-20 will be detoured to Georgia Highway 223. (Contributed)

Another current traffic pattern will remain in place as well: those wanting to use the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 will still be required to travel southward on Appling-Harlem Road to Pumpkin Center, where they will utilize the roundabout to get into the northbound lane and then access the on-ramp.

Road closures coming ahead of Arts in the Heart festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival , some road closures are planned downtown.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:

Albion Avenue at Broad Street

Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad

Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad

Broad Street from Sixth to 10th streets

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m., these closures are planned:

McCartan from Broad to Jones

Ninth Street from Broad to Jones

The parking well in the the 600 block of Broad Street across from the Ramada hotel

Starting Friday at 9 a.m., this closure is planned:

One eastbound lane of Reynolds Street will close from Ninth to Eighth streets All closures will remain in place until after the festival ends at 8 p.m. Sunday and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deems the areas to be safe for traffic.

Arts in the Heart 2022 (Contributed)

Lane closures planned in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - Columbia County wants to inform the driving public of temporary lane closures at these locations:

On Blackstone Camp Road at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On Millstone Drive at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

On Bakers Ferry Trail, Clark Crossing and El Cordero Ranch Springs Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 19.

Augusta Transit seeking feedback from public

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit officials are asking for the public’s feedback on how it can improve transit services.

Online surveys for Augusta Transit riders and non-riders can be found at augustaga.gov/transitsurvey.

They will be open until November and will be available in English, Spanish and Korean.

Surveys can be mailed on request to 2844 Regency Blvd., Augusta, GA 30904.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.