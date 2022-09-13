Roadway roundup: Downtown event, construction bringing lane closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival , some road closures are planned downtown.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:

Albion Avenue at Broad Street

Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad

Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad

Broad Street from Sixth to 10th streets

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m., these closures are planned:

McCartan from Broad to Jones

Ninth Street from Broad to Jones

The parking well in the the 600 block of Broad Street across from the Ramada hotel

Starting Friday at 9 a.m., this closure is planned:

One eastbound lane of Reynolds Street will close from Ninth to Eighth streets

All closures will remain in place until after the festival ends at 8 p.m. Sunday and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deems the areas to be safe for traffic.

New I-20 ramp in North Augusta will lead to lane closure

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - A new westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 opened Monday night near the state line , but that could lead to some traffic snags Tuesday night.

The opening will create a single-lane closure that will allow crews to shift a temporary barrier wall and switch traffic to the newly constructed westbound ramp. The closure will be overnight Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on westbound I-20. There was a similar closure Monday night.

Authorities urge motorists to expect delays when driving through this work zone.

The ramp will connect Martintown Road to I-20, heading west into Georgia.

Lane closures planned in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - Columbia County wants to inform the driving public of temporary lane closures at these locations:

On Blackstone Camp Road at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On Millstone Drive at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

On Bakers Ferry Trail, Clark Crossing and El Cordero Ranch Springs Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 19.

Augusta Transit seeking feedback from public

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit officials are asking for the public’s feedback on how it can improve transit services.

Online surveys for Augusta Transit riders and non-riders can be found at augustaga.gov/transitsurvey.

They will be open until November and will be available in English, Spanish and Korean.

Surveys can be mailed on request to 2844 Regency Blvd., Augusta, GA 30904.

