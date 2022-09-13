Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Roadway roundup: Downtown event, construction bringing lane closures

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival, some road closures are planned downtown.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:

  • Albion Avenue at Broad Street
  • Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad
  • Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad
  • Broad Street from Sixth to 10th streets

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m., these closures are planned:

  • McCartan from Broad to Jones
  • Ninth Street from Broad to Jones
  • The parking well in the the 600 block of Broad Street across from the Ramada hotel

Starting Friday at 9 a.m., this closure is planned:

  • One eastbound lane of Reynolds Street will close from Ninth to Eighth streets
    All closures will remain in place until after the festival ends at 8 p.m. Sunday and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deems the areas to be safe for traffic.

New I-20 ramp in North Augusta will lead to lane closure

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - A new westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 opened Monday night near the state line, but that could lead to some traffic snags Tuesday night.

MORE | Like much of the country, gas prices continue to plunge in CSRA

The opening will create a single-lane closure that will allow crews to shift a temporary barrier wall and switch traffic to the newly constructed westbound ramp. The closure will be overnight Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on westbound I-20. There was a similar closure Monday night.

Authorities urge motorists to expect delays when driving through this work zone.

The ramp will connect Martintown Road to I-20, heading west into Georgia.

Lane closures planned in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - Columbia County wants to inform the driving public of temporary lane closures at these locations:

  • On Blackstone Camp Road at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
  • On Millstone Drive at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.
  • On Bakers Ferry Trail, Clark Crossing and El Cordero Ranch Springs Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 19.

Augusta Transit seeking feedback from public

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit officials are asking for the public’s feedback on how it can improve transit services.

Online surveys for Augusta Transit riders and non-riders can be found at augustaga.gov/transitsurvey.

They will be open until November and will be available in English, Spanish and Korean.

Surveys can be mailed on request to 2844 Regency Blvd., Augusta, GA 30904.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20

Latest News

Wreck on I-20 in Aiken County
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
Arts in the Heart, Augusta
Preparations underway for Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20