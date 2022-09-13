Submit Photos/Videos
Regional leaders gather in Augusta to tackle affordable housing

Augusta skyline
Augusta skyline(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, Augusta is hosting host the National Community Development Association 2022 Region IV Conference.

The event with the theme “Transforming Lives – Impacting Lives” is taking place Tuesday through Friday at the downtown Marriott.

MORE | Some Augusta leaders have questions on stormwater funds

The conference brings together community development professionals from across the region to discuss federal policies and best practices for addressing community development. Among the key issues are affordable housing and homelessness.

“Augusta is honored to host this year’s NCDA Region IV Conference. This will be the first time our partners will gather in the Garden City for this event,” said Hawthorne Welcher, Augusta housing and community development director. “As we come together during this time to devise plans to move our respective communities forward, this event helps build on our many efforts to address the challenges of affordable housing and homelessness in our city.”

The conference provides attendees with three days of learning, networking and an in-depth view of local community development and affordable housing projects. Some of the session topics include the administration of federal funds, real estate development, and ways to increase community engagement.

