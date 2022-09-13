Preparations underway for Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is taking place this coming weekend in downtown Augusta, and preparations are already underway.

The festival will be Friday through Sunday, encompassing the Augusta Common and the 600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Broad Street.

It will feature a unique global food village with offerings from 18 countries, an artists’ market with more than 130 juried fine artists’ booths, five stages of nonstop performances and a large family area with hands-on activities for kids, street performers and a young artists market.

Advance festival badges are $12 per person and available online and at select locations. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Badges are $15 per person at the festival entrance gates. Badges are good for admission for the entire weekend.

Festival details, schedules, maps, menus and updates are available at https://artsintheheartofaugusta.com.

Some road closures are planned ahead of and during the festival.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:

The intersection of Albion Avenue and Broad Street

Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad

Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad

Broad Street from Sixth to 10th streets

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m., these closures are planned:

McCartan from Broad to Jones

Ninth Street from Broad to Jones

The parking well in the the 600 block of Broad Street across from the Ramada hotel

Starting Friday at 9 a.m., this closure is planned:

One eastbound lane of Reynolds Street will close from Ninth to Eighth streets

All closures will remain in place until after the festival ends at 8 p.m. Sunday and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deems the areas to be safe for traffic.

