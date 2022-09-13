Submit Photos/Videos
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million.

The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.

According to the listing, each room has a different design and style, giving each room a personal feel.

In July, Carey’s home was burglarized while the “We Belong Together” singer was on vacation in Capri, Italy, before spending time in her mansion in the Hamptons.

“Out East for the week, soaking it all in” she captioned a July 2022 Instagram photo inside of the Hamptons home.

Property records show Carey purchased the mansion in November 2021 but after less than a year of ownership, the “Hero” singer is moving out and selling the home for more than what she initially paid for.

“I will always have a close connection to Atlanta! It was a perfect moment during COVID, but I will continue to spend time in New York City, my long-term residence,” Mariah told Atlanta brokerage Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

