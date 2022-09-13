Have you seen this man wanted in Burke County molestation case?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted on a warrant of child molestation over an incident that happened a little over a year ago in Burke County, deputies said Tuesday.

A man identified as Luis Castaneda had been visiting a family he knew and slept overnight on the couch after drinking alcohol during a Fourth of July celebration in 2021, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

An 8-year-old girl who lived in the home said he went into her room, kissed her on the lips and showed her an explicit video, according to deputies.

The father in the household confronted the man, who denied the incident happened and told him never to come back, deputies said.

Castaneda soon left town for Alabama but has since returned to Waynesboro, according to authorities, leading the girl’s mother to file a report for the safety of her daughter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Castaneda, 35, is urged to contact deputies at 706-554-6633.

