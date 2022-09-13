Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say surveillance cameras captured a car they believe is involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The theft happened on Sept. 6 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at approximately 7:10 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. That’s the time a dark-colored vehicle drove onto the Columbia Road property.

“This subject was in an Audi A4 which was clearly caught on camera,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone knows who owns or drivers this vehicle, please give us a call.”

Deputies say a dark-colored Audi drove onto the property of Dukes-Harley Funeral home on the morning of Sept. 6. Employees later discovered a catalytic converter had been removed from a limousine.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a man is seen getting out of the vehicle then getting back into the car and driving to the other side of the facility.

Employees later discovered a catalytic converter had been removed from a limousine, Walker said. Repairs are estimated to be around $2,000 for the automotive part.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information in the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

