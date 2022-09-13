Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying Dry Over The Next Several Days | Morning Fall Temperatures On the Way
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will clear today with mostly sunny conditions, morning temps will fall into the low 60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Behind that cold front, we’ll be expecting dry air to arrive this afternoon and into the overnight which means fall-like temps for Wednesday morning.

We could see morning lows in the mid to upper 50s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Temps in the morning will warm slightly after Wednesday but stay comfortable in the low 60s with afternoon temps holding in the mid-80s.

This Friday looks to be the first dry day for Friday night football this season with temperatures expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s by kickoff with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend is also looking nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and afternoon temps remaining just below average in the middle 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

