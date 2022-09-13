Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will continue moving east of the CSRA this afternoon and into the overnight which means fall-like temps for Wednesday morning. Clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 50s by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the northwest overnight.

First time we will be in the 50s since June 20th. (WRDW)

Cooler start in the 50s early Wednesday. Mostly sunny during the day with low humidity and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the upper 50s early Thursday. Mostly sunny during the day with low humidity and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be near 60 early Friday. Mostly sunny during the day with highs in the mid-80s. This looks to be the first dry night for Friday night football this season with temperatures expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s by kickoff with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend is also looking nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and afternoon temps remaining just below average in the middle 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

