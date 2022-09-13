Submit Photos/Videos
CSRA blood bank reports critical need for blood, platelet donors

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Tuesday it’s in critical need of O-positive and O-negative blood, plus all platelet types.

Shepeard, like other blood banks across the country, has been dealing with a shortage of blood donors that began when the COVID pandemic shut down many of the institutions that held blood drives that have traditionally maintained the flow. Blood banks have never quite recovered from that blow.

I-TEAM | Burn risks with modern fabrics: What you need to know

Shepeard is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center, supplying area hospitals with blood that’s needed for treatments and transfusions.

O-positive and O-negative blood types are important to the local blood supply. O-positive is a common blood type often used in patient care. O-negative blood is the universal blood type, meaning it can go to anyone and is important in the event of local traumas.

Platelets are also important to patient care. They have a shelf life of only five days and are used during surgery, to help heal patients who have undergone a trauma, and to help patients undergoing cancer treatments.

Shepeard has three local donation centers:

  • Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Evans: 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Aiken: 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Shepeard will be hosting its next community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta. There will be food, a T-shirt and other incentives for donors.

For other donation opportunities, visit https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

