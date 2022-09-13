Submit Photos/Videos
Credit card companies changing how purchases from gun stores categorized

By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Major credit card companies are changing up how purchases from gun and ammo stores are categorized.

Just like buying gas and groceries has a designated code whenever you tap, insert or swipe your credit card, now instead of being classified as general merchandise purchases at gun and ammo stores will have their own code.

As a result, Pete Chaison with Top Shelf Ammo in Pooler, says he’s anticipating a shift in customer spending.

“I believe it will have an affect on it. I think the affect will not be in volume or transactions, but the affect would be in payment type. I think people will pivot from credit cards to cash,” Top Shelf Pete Chaison said.

Those supporting the code change believe the measure could track someone buying an unusual amount of weapons and ammunition.

But other’s who didn’t want to talk on cam say it’s a violation of their privacy.

Chaison says he feels the move toward the re-categorization is an effort to collect data, and track spending habits of credit card users, which he says was already a concern for customers.

“People do talk about it, it is a concern. It is the only Amendment out of many that there is a tracking mechanism that is being put into place. So there is some concerns, legitimate concerns as far as people’s spending habits and what they’re purchasing,” Chaison said.

Chaison added he thinks there could be a slowdown in customer spending on firearms and ammunition, but says if people want to buy them, they’ll do so anyway.

