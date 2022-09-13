Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina.

The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail.

It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction zone.

The right lane was closed, and traffic was at a near standstill around 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.