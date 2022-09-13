Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina.

The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail.

It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction zone.

The right lane was closed, and traffic was at a near standstill around 12:15 p.m.

MORE | What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20

Latest News

Traffic cones
Roadway roundup: Downtown event, construction bringing lane closures
Arts in the Heart, Augusta
Preparations underway for Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20