Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina.
The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail.
It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction zone.
The right lane was closed, and traffic was at a near standstill around 12:15 p.m.
