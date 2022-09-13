Augusta Krispy Kreme closed by fire but will reopen quickly

Submit Photos/Videos
Krispy Kreme(tcw-wfie)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out at a Krispy Kreme in Augusta, but no one was hurt, workers at the store said Tuesday.

The store at 3110 Peach Orchard Road was closed Tuesday morning due to the fire.

An employee said the store would reopen later in the day or possibly Wednesday at the latest.

The fire was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

