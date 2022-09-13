Augusta-area defendants sentenced on federal gun offenses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several men from the CSRA are among defendants recently sentenced or facing charges for federal gun offenses, according to prosecutors.

Among the local cases:

Jamie Lee Cogan , 38, of Thomson, was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cogan in April 2021 after finding him in possession of a pistol. Cogan was being sought at the time by Pickens County authorities on a warrant for violating probation.

Pernell D. Scott , 33, of Hephzibah, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott after an October 2019 traffic stop when he was found in possession of a pistol.

Willie Joe Liddell , 38, of Augusta, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Liddell on an outstanding warrant when they discovered a pistol in Liddell’s jacket pocket.

James Wayne Cooper Jr., 37, of Waynesboro, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Burke County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cooper in October 2020 after Cooper drove into a field and attempted to run away from a traffic stop. Deputies found a loaded pistol in Cooper’s vehicle.

Joshua Jerome Russell , 27, of Swainsboro, was indicted by a federal grand jury charges of possession of a firearm in a school zone and discharge of a firearm in a school zone.

Windsor Hodge, 64, of Martinez, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The federal grand jury indictments were issued in cases investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The cases are being prosecuted for the United States by the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“As many of our communities continue to fight violent crime, it is vital that law enforcement agencies work together to remove criminals with guns from our streets,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said. “We will continue to hold accountable those who endanger our neighborhoods by illegally possessing and using firearms.”

