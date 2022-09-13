Submit Photos/Videos
AU again waives college entrance exams for admission

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will once again waive the college entrance exam requirement for qualified first-year students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In absence of test scores, Augusta University will require a 3.4 grade-point average on required high school curriculum to meet admissions eligibility and provide all other requested documentation. Students with the minimum high school GPA who have SAT and ACT scores are encouraged but not required to submit them.

For students not meeting the minimum high school GPA, SAT or ACT test scores are required for admission.

“Augusta University is thrilled to continue to offer test-optional admission for those first year students who meet other academic qualifications. This decision allows us to continue our commitment to provide students access to the enveloping value of a life-changing, life-saving Augusta University education,” said Dr. Susan Davies, vice president for Enrollment and Student Affairs.

The test optional path applies only to first-year students. Other students such as graduate, transfer and dual enrolled students, should refer to Augusta.edu/admissions for existing admissions requirements.

Augusta University is Georgia’s designated center of health sciences excellence and a thriving comprehensive research university. Students can apply for admission on the website.

