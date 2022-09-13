Arts in the Heart, Ironman bringing economic boost to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is taking place this coming weekend in downtown Augusta, and preparations are already underway for the event and others that are an economic boon for the region.

It’s among the biggest downtown events, attracting an estimated 95,000 people for a more than $3.5 million economic impact, according to Destination Augusta, the local tourism bureau.

Close on its heels will be the 2022 Ironman 70.3 competition Sept. 19-26, drawing 9,000 people for a $9.1 million economic impact.

Although those are the biggest upcoming local events, they’re not the only ones, with smaller events like this week’s National Community Development Association regional conference with 100 people and the BSides Augusta Information Security Conference later this month with 1,000 people .

Destination Augusta and the Augusta Sports Council expect visitors attending local meetings, reunions, events and sporting events will have a $15.6 million economic impact in September and October. The leisure and hospitality industry includes nearly 30,000 jobs, making it the fourth-largest local employment sector.

All about Arts in the Heart

For most people, Arts in the Heart is all about the food, artwork and fun. So here are the details:

The festival will be Friday through Sunday, encompassing the Augusta Common and the 600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Broad Street. This will lead to several downtown road closures in coming days

It will feature a unique global food village with offerings from 18 countries, an artists’ market with more than 130 juried fine artists’ booths, five stages of nonstop performances and a large family area with hands-on activities for kids, street performers and a young artists market.

Advance festival badges are $12 per person and available online and at select locations. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Badges are $15 per person at the festival entrance gates. Badges are good for admission for the entire weekend.

Festival details, schedules, maps, menus and updates are available at https://artsintheheartofaugusta.com

Here’s a map of the festival:

Arts in the Heart 2022 (Contributed)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.