Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds

A look at some of the catches that hunters in South Carolina have recently brought home
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds.

In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.

According to the shop, the alligator was caught in Lake Moultrie over the weekend.

This is at least the second alligator over 600 pounds caught in South Carolina this week. Another crew caught a 13-foot, 625-pound gator in Lake Marion on Saturday.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sep. 10 until Oct. 8. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

Georgia community helping mother who lost belongings, start-up business in house fire
Georgia community helping mother who lost belongings, start-up business in house fire
