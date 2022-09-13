Submit Photos/Videos
7 people displaced by fire at Augusta apartment complex

Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire call at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven tenants were displaced by a fire early Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway.

MORE | Augusta Krispy Kreme closed by fire but will reopen quickly

All of the residents got out of the building safely with no injuries, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

However, five apartments received fire, smoke and/or water damage, with damage to two of the units considered “extremely heavy,” according to the Augusta Fire Department.

The Red Cross was notified that seven residents would need temporary housing.

The fire is being considered accidental and possibly electrical.

