2 men arrested in Edgefield County murder case

EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Edgefield County men have been arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, Sheriff Jody Rowland announced Tuesday.

The arrests of William Patrick Edward Barfield, 19, and Devon Raye Brock, 20, came after a hunter found the body of a man Sunday night while scouting national forest land along Deep Step Road in the southern tip of Edgefield County.

Deputies, the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the wooded area.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Christopher Lathrop, who’d been killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and arms, according to Rowland.

The identification of Lathrop led to his last known address on Hayes Drive in Edgefield County, “and the investigation revealed suspicious activity of Lathrop” and the two suspects, who were his neighbors, Rowland said.

Rowland said investigators learned the three men had been together the previous day and that Brock and Barfield lured Lathrop to the remote area, where they shot and killed him.

The car used in the crime was recovered from Barfield’s family. The suspected murder weapon was recovered during a search of Brock’s home, according to Rowland.

“To solve this case in just over 24 hours is remarkable,” Rowland said. “Our deputies and Investigators worked around the clock gathering evidence and investigating leads that resulted in these arrests. I’m proud of the quality work performed by our team.”

He said he’s grateful to SLED, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security for assisting with identification of the victim.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

