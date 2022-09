GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with child molestation after an alleged incident involving a 5-year-old girl in Columbia County.

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred on Sept. 4.

The Columbia County inmate bookings show Da’shaun Emmanuel Howard booked on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.