Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night, September 11th in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The first incident took place at 7:45 pm on 6th Street in front of Delmac’s Store, the Waynesboro Police Department handled the call.

One male victim was confirmed shot with non-life-threatening injuries, but city police are still looking for three black male suspects in connection with this incident.

The second incident was confirmed just after 9 pm and involves a road rage incident that started near the Walmart Supercenter off of Burke Veterans Parkway and ended near the 9th Street area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the shooting tried to confront the road rage offender, then shots were fired by the offender.

Units on scene were able to locate the unoccupied offender’s vehicle, but no other information is available at this time.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

