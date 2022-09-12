Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina confirms first West Nile death of the year

west nile
west nile(NBC Nebraska)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Monday the first death of 2022 from West Nile Virus in the state. The organization said the individual was from the Midlands.

DHEC said 11 cases have been confirmed of the virus, nine of which are in the Midlands. Six of those cases are in Richland County. The virus has also been detected in 5 birds and 38 mosquito samples.

I-TEAM | How limiting access to public pools is costing lives

“If you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should contact your health care provider immediately,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist.

The department said less than 1% of infected people develop potentially fatal brain swelling. Most infected individuals have no symptoms. One in five become ill within two to 14 days with symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and occasional nausea or vomiting. These symptoms may also come with sensitivity to light and inflammation of the eyelids or a rash.

DHEC advised the most effective way to avoid mosquito bites include: using repellant, fitting screens on doors and windows, eliminating sources of standing water near your home, and wearing clothing that covers the skin.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
71-year-old driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Richmond County man wanted in aggravated assault
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
VIDEO: Six cases of West Nile Virus in Richland Co.
VIDEO: Six cases of West Nile Virus in Richland Co.
Right now, there isn't a universal treatment, but when most patients battling the disease have...
American Red Cross in need of Black blood donors to support sickle cell disease patients
A 5-year-old girl is donating blood to save her brother
5-year-old girl donates blood to save brother with sickle cell anemia