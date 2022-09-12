Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Some Augusta commissioners have questions concerning stormwater funds

By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years we’ve heard from you about stormwater and drainage issues in Augusta, causing flooding in the streets and in the front yards of your homes.

The city started collecting stormwater fees in 2015 to fix this specific problem.

Some commissioners say there are questions on how the money is actually being spent.

Commissioner John Clarke is calling for an audit.

“My neighbors got out their ‘John-Boat’ in their front yard and were rowing their ‘John-Boat’ in their front yard,” said Ruth Sterett, Kemp Drive resident.

MORE | Collaborative Stormwater Project Will Boost Local Water Supplies, Reduce Flooding

Sterett has been living with her two kids on Kemp Drive for two years but has already dealt with her fair share of flooding.

In some extreme instances, the water has covered her entire yard and damaged her garage.

“The stormwater comes in, and it brings all of the debris onto the yard and then dries. It just leaves a layer of debris that the grass can’t really grow,” she said.

Another Kemp Drive Resident, Ruthie Foss said: “Some settling in the Earth around here, some holes getting deeper.”

MORE | Augusta residents are hopeful for stormwater improvements

It’s some of the reasons Clarke is using it to justify Tuesday’s audit for the stormwater program to get financial clarity.

District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said: “One of the things that stuck out to me, at least with some of the information I got before tomorrow’s meeting, are the administrative costs. Why are these costs so high?”

Garrett also says he’s curious how 80 employees under stormwater are being paid. Whether its just through stormwater work or partial work.

“The stormwater program has always been one of those that has raised quite a few eyebrows, just because of the way it was implemented and just seeing what its done in the seven years that’s been in existence,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
71-year-old driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Richmond County man wanted in aggravated assault
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

Some Augusta commissioners have questions regarding stormwater funds
Some Augusta commissioners have questions regarding stormwater funds
shirt on fire
I-TEAM: Burn risks with modern fabrics, what you need to know
I-TEAM: What you need to know about burn risks with modern fabrics
I-TEAM: What you need to know about burn risks with modern fabrics
equine
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Equine Rescue of Aiken’s desperate cry for help