Some Augusta commissioners have questions concerning stormwater funds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years we’ve heard from you about stormwater and drainage issues in Augusta, causing flooding in the streets and in the front yards of your homes.

The city started collecting stormwater fees in 2015 to fix this specific problem.

Some commissioners say there are questions on how the money is actually being spent.

Commissioner John Clarke is calling for an audit.

“My neighbors got out their ‘John-Boat’ in their front yard and were rowing their ‘John-Boat’ in their front yard,” said Ruth Sterett, Kemp Drive resident.

Sterett has been living with her two kids on Kemp Drive for two years but has already dealt with her fair share of flooding.

In some extreme instances, the water has covered her entire yard and damaged her garage.

“The stormwater comes in, and it brings all of the debris onto the yard and then dries. It just leaves a layer of debris that the grass can’t really grow,” she said.

Another Kemp Drive Resident, Ruthie Foss said: “Some settling in the Earth around here, some holes getting deeper.”

It’s some of the reasons Clarke is using it to justify Tuesday’s audit for the stormwater program to get financial clarity.

District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said: “One of the things that stuck out to me, at least with some of the information I got before tomorrow’s meeting, are the administrative costs. Why are these costs so high?”

Garrett also says he’s curious how 80 employees under stormwater are being paid. Whether its just through stormwater work or partial work.

“The stormwater program has always been one of those that has raised quite a few eyebrows, just because of the way it was implemented and just seeing what its done in the seven years that’s been in existence,” he said.

