Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Carolina Forest nurse

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a typical Sunday afternoon for Terence Sessions, and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy. The Forestbrook family had just finished getting gas at the Marathon gas station off Belle Terre Boulevard when Sessions noticed a wallet in the middle of the road.

“I turned around, ran into the road and picked it up,” said Sessions.

Instead of leaving it or turning it in at the store attached to the gas station, Sessions looked at the address, and took his daughter for a ride, claiming it was only ten minutes away.

When the father and daughter duo got to the address, they went up to the door, and Ring Doorbell footage captured still pictures and video of Sessions incessantly ringing the doorbell. He wanted to make sure the wallet was back with its owner, and show his daughter how easy it is to do the right thing.

“She was confused too because she didn’t know, but it was kind of like a life lesson,” said Sessions. “Since her mom passed away, I’ve just been trying to teach her little simple stuff to do when she gets older so she can stick with it when she’s not around me.”

The owner, who said she was a nurse in a Facebook post, was asleep when Sessions was ringing her doorbell, thanked Sessions for his kindness. That post has hundreds of shares and thousands of reactions.

Sessions said he was surprised by how many people have reached out to him, commending him for his actions.

“You know, no matter what color you are, no matter what, just do the right thing,” said Sessions. “There is one person looking down from above so it’s always good to teach my daughter to do the right thing.”

