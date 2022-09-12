Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Preparedness is key when it comes to severe weather. Here’s how to pack an emergency kit.

Lowndes County works with multiple agencies to make an emergency supply list.
Lowndes County works with multiple agencies to make an emergency supply list.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - National Preparedness Month happens each September to raise awareness for natural disasters and emergencies that can happen anytime.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wants people to not wait until the last minute to get their emergency supply kits ready.

The EMA works hand and hand with local, regional, state and federal agencies to keep the county prepared for, protected against and ready to respond to natural disasters. They also assist with recovery.

“Just having a plan. It’s super important that our residents have a plan, and that they’ve communicated that plan with not only their immediate family but their neighbors. For example, in the event you need to shelter somewhere else, that you have a plan of where you’re going and don’t wait until the day of to decide where you’re going to shelter,” Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer, said.

When building a kit, they recommend that you gather all necessities for at least 72 hours. They recommend non-perishable food and a gallon of water per person a day, pets included.

Lowndes County Public Information Office Meghan Barwick says the county wants people not to...
Lowndes County Public Information Office Meghan Barwick says the county wants people not to wait until the last minute to make a plan.(Source: WALB)

“It’s important to have medicine, prescriptions, band-aids, anything like that. And then also personal hygiene. Toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, anything that you need to have to survive on within 72 hours if your power goes out or if emergency first responders can’t get to you,” Barwick said.

Waiting to get a kit together isn’t the best option because when an emergency is issued, your town’s population could double because of evacuations. Causing stores to have shortages or outages of certain products.

Getting an emergency kit together could possibly save your family's life.
Getting an emergency kit together could possibly save your family's life.(Source: WALB)

“It is peak time for hurricane season, so not only do you need to be prepared and have a plan, but you also need to have your kit. September is National Preparedness Month and we just want all of our residents to be prepared in the event that we see any type of severe weather in the coming weeks, months or year,” Barwick said.

Most of these items are inexpensive, and could possibly save your life if a natural disaster occurs.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
71-year-old driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20

Latest News

Deputies say a dark-colored Audi drove onto the property of Dukes-Harley Funeral home on the...
Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case
I-20 Exit 1
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?
.
VIDEO: Good Samaritan returns wallet