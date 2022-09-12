Preparedness is key when it comes to severe weather. Here’s how to pack an emergency kit.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - National Preparedness Month happens each September to raise awareness for natural disasters and emergencies that can happen anytime.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wants people to not wait until the last minute to get their emergency supply kits ready.

The EMA works hand and hand with local, regional, state and federal agencies to keep the county prepared for, protected against and ready to respond to natural disasters. They also assist with recovery.

“Just having a plan. It’s super important that our residents have a plan, and that they’ve communicated that plan with not only their immediate family but their neighbors. For example, in the event you need to shelter somewhere else, that you have a plan of where you’re going and don’t wait until the day of to decide where you’re going to shelter,” Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer, said.

When building a kit, they recommend that you gather all necessities for at least 72 hours. They recommend non-perishable food and a gallon of water per person a day, pets included.

Lowndes County Public Information Office Meghan Barwick says the county wants people not to wait until the last minute to make a plan. (Source: WALB)

“It’s important to have medicine, prescriptions, band-aids, anything like that. And then also personal hygiene. Toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, anything that you need to have to survive on within 72 hours if your power goes out or if emergency first responders can’t get to you,” Barwick said.

Waiting to get a kit together isn’t the best option because when an emergency is issued, your town’s population could double because of evacuations. Causing stores to have shortages or outages of certain products.

Getting an emergency kit together could possibly save your family's life. (Source: WALB)

“It is peak time for hurricane season, so not only do you need to be prepared and have a plan, but you also need to have your kit. September is National Preparedness Month and we just want all of our residents to be prepared in the event that we see any type of severe weather in the coming weeks, months or year,” Barwick said.

Most of these items are inexpensive, and could possibly save your life if a natural disaster occurs.

