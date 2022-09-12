New I-20 westbound on-ramp causes overnight lane closures

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation is opening a new I-20 on-ramp heading westbound from Exit 1.

Drivers on the road can expect some traffic changes.

Crews are shifting the temporary barrier wall so traffic will be able to flow onto the newly constructed westbound ramp.

GDOT says more than 60,000 cars cross the I-20 bridge daily, and drivers may notice some progress in both directions.

“It’s not a major pattern change, you’re just going to be more shifted to the right in getting on I-20 west,” said GDOT Communications and Marketing Strategist Kyle Collins.

Collins says they plan to open a westbound on-ramp from Exit 1 from Martintown Road to open up space for them to work.

This will require overnight lane closures.

“That’s going to allow the contractor to do additional construction as part of the widening from Exit 1 heading back into Georgia,” said Collins. “Obviously, a big challenge is we can’t detour traffic.

Not only has traffic been a problem, but dealing with supply chain issues and weather has held up progress.

“I think we’ve seen some progress, and what’s coming with this ramp will be a small part of that, but it is progress towards completion next year,” he said.

GDOT asks everyone to be mindful and expect more changes to come before late 2023.

“Be aware, keep your eyes up, stay off your phone and slow down,” he said.

