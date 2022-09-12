Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC announced Monday the company is preparing to take action against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America.

The company claims damage has been done to its reputation as part of an alleged criminal scheme Murdaugh ran using an account with Bank of America. The account allegedly used the ‘Forge’ name to defraud money from his clients and colleagues.

The company provides financial and fiduciary planning for attorneys and clients. Pete Strom, founder of The Strom Law Firm representing Forge Consulting said,

“A company like this lives and dies by its good name and that’s exactly what they stole.”

Strom continued, “Forge Consulting did nothing wrong. But their reputation is under attack all because Alex Murdaugh stole their name and Bank of America let him do it.”

Strom claims Murdaugh’s plan wouldn’t have worked if Bank of America had verified who owned the account.

On Aug. 19 Murdaugh was indicted in Colleton County in connection to a bank account created under the name of ‘Richard A Murdaugh Sole Prop DBA Forge.’

Murdaugh was indicted for four counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, two counts of Money Laundering Value $20,000 - $100,000, one count of Money Laundering Value $100,000 or More, two counts of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000.

Victims in the earlier indictment included his brother and law firm.

