Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information in a July hit-and-run crash that killed a 22-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers is offering at least $8,999 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of Alexander Jennings.

Jennings, a photo double and stand-in for the character John B in the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” was hit by a vehicle on July 5 around 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road, deputies said.

Jennings later died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Deputies said Jennings was struck by a car that fled the scene and then struck by a second car that also left the scene. The driver of the second car was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies have continued to investigate tips in the case, but still need help identifying the first vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

