Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

A few showers and storms possible Monday. Mostly dry for the rest of the work week with lower humidity.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the low 70s with areas of dense fog possible prior to 10 AM. Always be sure to use your low-beam headlights if you encounter areas of fog during your commute.

Scattered storms are possible Monday, as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA Tuesday and usher in early fall-like conditions for our mornings by midweek.

This will allow morning lows to get into the low 60s and possibly the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy most of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into GA on Monday
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Raphael Warnock accepts Herschel Walker debate offer on one condition

Latest News

Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Dry Outlook This Week
Dry Outlook Ahead This Week
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast and a look ahead to some...
Sunday AM Weather Update - 09/11/2022
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast and a look ahead to some...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still