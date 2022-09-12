Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the low 70s with areas of dense fog possible prior to 10 AM. Always be sure to use your low-beam headlights if you encounter areas of fog during your commute.

Scattered storms are possible Monday, as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA Tuesday and usher in early fall-like conditions for our mornings by midweek.

This will allow morning lows to get into the low 60s and possibly the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy most of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

