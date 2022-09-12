Submit Photos/Videos
Crews unable to reach body after plane crashed in Lake Hartwell, officials say

The latest after a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a body has been found after a pilot’s plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon.

The County Administrator said the body is still in the water but because the body is too deep in the water to get out, the dive team has been called off.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other officials are finalizing a schedule to remove the plane and body.

The identity of the body cannot be confirmed until they are out of the water.

The FAA said a Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team.

Witnesses who live in the area said the crash happened near Old 29 Highway in Hart County, Georgia. This is just a few miles from the South Carolina and Georgia border.

The pilot was the only one on board at the time of the crash, according to the FAA.

Officials said divers were able to find the plane in about 115 feet of water but as of Monday, the pilot has still not been found.

Crews are expected to continue their search for the pilot Monday morning.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Stay tuned for further updates.

