Crash on I-20 kills at least 1 person in McDuffie County
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer.
It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on the westbound side near the Cobham Road exit just east of Thomson, according to authorities.
A witness reported that “a truck was literally embedded in the back of a semi.”
The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office was on the scene at 10 a.m.
Two of the three lanes were blocked, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
News 12 has a crew on the way.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.