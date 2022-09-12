Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crash on I-20 kills at least 1 person in McDuffie County

By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer.

MORE | I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into Georgia

It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on the westbound side near the Cobham Road exit just east of Thomson, according to authorities.

A witness reported that “a truck was literally embedded in the back of a semi.”

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office was on the scene at 10 a.m.

Two of the three lanes were blocked, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Richmond County man wanted in aggravated assault
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Raphael Warnock accepts Herschel Walker debate offer on one condition

Latest News

Crash on Riverwatch Parkway on Sept. 12, 2022.
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Riverwatch Parkway near I-20
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
Clothing dye spill in Spartanburg Co.
Clothing dye spill backs up traffic on I-85 South in Spartanburg Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers seeing results from efforts to keep highways safe