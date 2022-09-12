Crash on I-20 kills at least 1 person in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer.

It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on the westbound side near the Cobham Road exit just east of Thomson, according to authorities.

A witness reported that “a truck was literally embedded in the back of a semi.”

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office was on the scene at 10 a.m.

Two of the three lanes were blocked, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

