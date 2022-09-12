Submit Photos/Videos
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

A letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.(Source: WMTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections.

They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County.

Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.

