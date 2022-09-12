Columbia County students working to become the professionals of tomorrow

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They’re training the next generation of medical assistants in Columbia County.

It’s part of a new program offered in all five high schools.

After the students graduate and complete the program, they can use their certification right away.

We took a look inside Greenbrier High School with how the class works. David Capell’s students are getting a head start.

“I wish I had this sort of opportunity when I was in high school because it probably would’ve led me to where I am a lot faster,” he said.

Capell teaches the ‘Certified Clinical Medical Assistant’ program.

He says more than 300 students are working towards their certification.

“The medical community is just growing and growing, and of course, since the pandemic, the need is at an all-time high for medical assistants, but really health care professionals of all kinds,” said Capell.

He says this program prepares students for many different health care careers.

“They can go to work the next day, well really I guess the same day, as a medical assistant anywhere that will hire them, and there are plenty of places that are even contacting us to hire our students,” he said.

Cappell says it’s a three-year pathway.

“Not only does it look good on a resume, but nursing schools, medical schools, PA schools, they love to see that we already have professionals,” said Capell.

