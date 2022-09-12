Submit Photos/Videos
9/11 remembered 21 years later

Local retired firefighter remembers service in New York
By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost everyone knows where they were and what they were doing on September 11, 2001.

While retired fireman Rick Doran spends his time in Aiken these days, we spoke with him about his time in New York 21 years ago and why he continues to share his story each year.

The sound of sirens from that Tuesday morning still lives with Doran, a retired New York City firefighter.

“As we crawled through things to get to the pile, there was nothing but steel and dust and paper,” Doran said. There wasn’t one phone, one file cabinet, one table, nothing. Just dust and paper and steel, that’s it.”

It started out like any other day for him, until the unthinkable happened.

“It appeared a small plane had hit the towers,” Doran said. “We got to my firehouse and then at that time the second plane hit, and we knew we had trouble.”

Doran arrived as the second tower of the World Trade Center disappeared.

“A bunch of us had to dive under some trucks,” Doran said.

He spent the next three months digging through the rubble left behind.

“One of the biggest things we want to do is make sure people never forget that day,” Doran said.

The bells ring at Lakeside Baptist Church, honoring the nearly 400 first responders who lost their lives. As the cannon blasts at Fort Gordon, a moment of silence follows.

“We swore that we would never forget,” General Paul Stanton said. “We meant it when we said it.”

Time passes on and the plea to never forget grows.

“When we say never forget that means that we have to pass on the experiences that we lived through to ensure that the next generation understands the significance and that we do truly honor the victims of that day,” General Stanton said.

Doran, Stanton and others continue to share their stories to ensure generations to come never forget what happened on that September morning 21 years ago.

