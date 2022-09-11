Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case

Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is also 5′10 and 150 pounds.

If you have any information concerning King, please contact Inv. Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Miller, 34.
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
North Augusta fire
Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta
Cobb County law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022....
Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout
Lamontra Medlock, 49.
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
Kenyon Booz
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes

Latest News

GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist.
Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’
Melissa Frank-Alston, PhD-Provost of Augusta Tech
Augusta Tech has big plans for new grant
Augusta Tech awarded millions going towards engagement
Augusta Tech awarded millions going towards engagement
Under the Lights highlights
Under the Lights highlights