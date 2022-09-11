Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is also 5′10 and 150 pounds.

If you have any information concerning King, please contact Inv. Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

