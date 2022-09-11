Submit Photos/Videos
I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into Georgia on Monday, September 12

New I-20 on-ramp from Exit 1 on Martintown Road
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to I-20 on Monday, September 12.

This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia.

This opening will create single-lane closures that will allow crews to shift a temporary barrier wall and switch traffic to the newly constructed westbound ramp:

Monday, September 12th, 10 pm - 6 am on I-20 westbound

Tuesday, September 13th, 10 pm - 6 am on I-20 westbound

GDOT advises motorists to expect delays when driving through this work zone.

This is another step forward in the larger project of widening and replacing the I-20 Savannah River Bridge, expected to be completed by 2023.

The biggest feature of this project is expanding 1.8 miles of the current four lanes of the bridge, into six lanes.

For more information on GDOT’s project, click the link below:

https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/

