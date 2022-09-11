Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AP’s Top 25 College football poll places Georgia at the top, with Alabama falling to second. With 1,561 points, Georgia overtook Alabama with a 65 point difference in week 3.

Ohio sits in third trailing Alabama by 21 points. Following in fourth and fifth are Michigan and Clemson.

To see the full list click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction continues on bridge project, expected to be completed in 2023.
I-20 to open a new westbound on-ramp into GA on Monday
Aggravated assault on Roselle Street
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Raphael Warnock accepts Herschel Walker debate offer on one condition

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns...
York’s 58-yard FG lifts Browns over Panthers, Mayfield 26-24
Atlanta Falcons
Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26
Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman is congratulated by Eddie Rosario after hitting a two-run home...
Rodriguez, Suarez 2 HRs each, connect in 9th, M’s top Braves
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney wears the leather hat after victory over Georgia Tech in...
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets raise, extended through 2031