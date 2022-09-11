Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cut-off upper low will meander around the southeast bringing a wet pattern through Sunday. The result will be periods of widespread light to moderate rain that will come and go throughout the weekend. Heavy rainfall will be possible as well which could lead to minor flooding issues.

After a soggy Saturday for a good portion of the region, rain chances will continue through tonight so be sure to keep the rain gear nearby if you have any plans. Lows tonight will dip down into the low 70s and upper 60s once again. Be sure to watch out for dense fog before 11 AM Sunday morning. Always use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog.

Afternoon highs will stay below average Sunday in the lower to middle 80s. It will not be an all-day washout Sunday, but there is a very good chance you will see rain at some point during the afternoon with dry weather mixed in between. The good news is that the threat of severe weather is very low but we do have a low-level marginal risk for flash flooding across the majority of the CSRA from the Weather Prediction Center. It would be a great idea to check the First Alert Weather App before heading outside to see what radar looks like. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Scattered storms are possible Monday, as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA Tuesday and usher in early fall-like conditions for our mornings by midweek. This will allow morning lows to get into the low 60s and possibly the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

