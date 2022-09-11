Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

A few showers through Monday, drier and mild for the week ahead
Rain chances look slim this week as drier air and lower humidity work into the region.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Afternoon highs Sunday afternoon stayed below average in the middle 80s. Most of us have stayed dry today but isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will remain possible through tonight. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the low 70s with areas of dense fog possible prior to 10 AM. Always be sure to use your low-beam headlights if you encounter areas of fog during your commute.

Scattered storms are possible Monday, as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA Tuesday and usher in early fall-like conditions for our mornings by midweek.

A taste of fall is possible by the middle of this upcoming week with morning lows in the upper...
This will allow morning lows to get into the low 60s and possibly the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

