Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cut-off upper low will kick off a few more showers Sunday and Monday as it slowly pulls away from the area making way for a strong cold front that will deliver a taste of dry fall air most of the week ahead.

Afternoon highs will stay below average Sunday in the middle 80s. The best bet for rain Sunday will be afternoon into the evening, but showers are expected to be scattered, and the majority of your day should be dry. The threat of severe weather remains very low. It would be premature to cancel outdoor plans; however, you will want to check the radar on the WRDW First Alert Weather app throughout the day for any rain that may be headed your way. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Scattered storms are possible Monday, as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA Tuesday and usher in early fall-like conditions for our mornings by midweek. This will allow morning lows to get into the low 60s and possibly the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

