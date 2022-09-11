46th Annual Aiken’s Makin wraps up

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vendors from across the Southeast sat spread out on Park Avenue in downtown Aiken for day two of Aiken’s Makin’.

Tastes of ice cream and smells of freshly made candles fill the air. Sounds from a duck call do too.

It is the people who make their way to Aiken’s Makin that leave the biggest mark.

“People are out here,” said Gina Anglin, owner of Kritter Getter.

Anglin, alongside her husband, offered their business for both days of Aiken’s Makin’.

We’ve seen thousands of people,” Anglin said. “We go to all these festivals and we can’t, as you can see from our table, we can’t keep enough calls.”

Nearly 200 vendors lined side-by-side in downtown Aiken. Some were regulars and others were first timers.

“This is our first Aiken’s Makin’ show,” Anglin said.

Officials with the city said nearly 30% of the vendors each year are new.

“There’s always something new,” Sarah Lynch, an attendee said.

Lynch is from North Augusta and comes to Aiken’s Makin’ every year.

“Always something different even if you’re seeing the same things they’re not the same,” Lynch said.

Some traveled across the county to see the variety while others traveled minutes down the road.

“You don’t have to drive too far to see this kind of variety in this kind of culture in this kind of atmosphere,” Lynch said.

It’s an atmosphere that brings nearly 30,000 faces to Aiken each year.

“We come out to Aiken’s Makin each year,” Lynch said. “It always falls on my birthday weekend and so we come up just to see what’s here and walk around.”

Hot or cold, wet or dry, nothing stops the foot traffic from walking, seeing, tasting and hearing what is all around.

Organizers continued last year’s trend of spacing out vendors to fill more of the downtown scene.

They begin planning for next year’s event come Monday morning.

