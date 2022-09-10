‘That day changed the world’: 5k run for 9/11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In cities across the country, people will gather this weekend for the Tunnel to Towers run.

It’s named for an off-duty firefighter trying to get from his station in Brooklyn to help at the Twin Towers.

He ran three miles, loaded down with all his gear.

Flags are waving and soon crowds will gather.

“A lot of heroes on 9/11 and heroines on 9/11. 343 firefighters were killed that day,” said John Ryan, Greater Augusta Tunnel to Tower 5k co-director.

Ryan remembers the day almost 21 years ago when those 343 firefighters lost their lives saving the lives of others.

“It was like a personal attack. And then you overlay that with all Americans feeling attacked that day because, in fact, we were. So, there are just those connections,” he said.

A former firefighter himself, Ryan is co-director alongside his wife, Cornelia, for Tunnel to Tower 5k.

Cornelia said: “John is a native New Yorker and being a retired firefighter, it’s near and dear to his heart and just the fact that that day changed the world.”

Now the Ryans want to educate the next generation about the day the world changed forever.

“A lot of the generation now weren’t even born during that time. So, they have no connection or anything that this even happened,” she said.

Regardless of how old you were, 21 years later the sacrifice of those who gave their lives will live on.

Stefane Raulerson, Augusta University Director of Veteran and Military Services, said: “it’s really important that we keep that promise. Just to remember what happened in our country. It’s a moment in history we all need to remember and to honor.”

To remember and honor, a promise that remains unbroken.

If you want to go and support those runners, the event starts at 8 a.m. on the Summerville Campus and you can also donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

