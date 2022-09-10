Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cut-off upper low will meander around the southeast bringing a wet pattern through Sunday. The result will be periods of widespread light to moderate rain that will come and go throughout the weekend.

A low flood risk will continue Saturday. On and off rain is expected during the day Saturday with the most concentrated rain likely later in the day into Saturday night. Downpours combined with saturated soils could cause some minor flooding issues. Highs Saturday will be well below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 2-7 mph.

Morning lows will be near 70 Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It will not be an all day washout Sunday, but there is a very good chance you will see rain at some point during the afternoon with dry weather mixed in between. The good news is that the threat of severe weather this weekend is very low. Check the First Alert Weather App before heading outside to see what radar looks like, and if it’s dry, then carry on with outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Scattered storms are possible Monday, as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA Tuesday and usher in early fall like conditions by midweek. This will allow morning lows to get into the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Keep it here for updates.

