Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County goes back to the basics for game against Evans High School

By Nick Viland
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had ourselves a matchup between two unbeaten teams, the Burke County Bears and the Evans Knights.

Two teams, both undefeated.

For Burke County, these two wins are small compared to head coach Eric Parker’s long-term success.

“It takes a while to get to that point but yeah, I think it’s a milestone. It’ll mean a whole lot more to me at some point. But I was just happy to get off to a one and 0 start and win against Thomson,” said Parker.

One and 0 quickly became two and 0 with a win in week two over Effingham County.

A by-week in week three allowed the team to go back to the basics.

“We went back to the fundamentals. We went right back to those things that you have to do to win. I was real pleased with the effort they gave, and we had a good week of preparation this week. So hopefully we’ll put all of that to good use that matter unless you do it on Friday nights,” he said.

Into the matchup against Evans, the bears are just looking not to play sloppy.

“We’ve been pretty consistent. So, you know we’ll need to do that tonight and probably play a little bit and a little cleaner than we did two weeks ago,” said Parker.

Burke County’s schedule has been tough and moving forward it’s not getting any easier.

“You look at our schedule, you’re talking about Thomson, you’re talking about Effingham, Evans comes in undefeated. We don’t have time to really stop and think too much you just got to get ready for the next play the next opponent,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Miller, 34.
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
Cobb County law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022....
Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout
Lamontra Medlock, 49.
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
Kenyon Booz
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
Brandon Keathley
I-TEAM: An update on Richmond County deputy’s aggravated assault case

Latest News

Ronnie Baker, head coach
Tale of two seasons for Laney High School
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 4 highlights
Under the Lights highlights
Under the Lights highlights
Under the Lights: Burke County Bears vs. Evans Knights
Under the Lights: Burke County Bears vs. Evans Knights