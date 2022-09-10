Burke County goes back to the basics for game against Evans High School

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had ourselves a matchup between two unbeaten teams, the Burke County Bears and the Evans Knights.

Two teams, both undefeated.

For Burke County, these two wins are small compared to head coach Eric Parker’s long-term success.

“It takes a while to get to that point but yeah, I think it’s a milestone. It’ll mean a whole lot more to me at some point. But I was just happy to get off to a one and 0 start and win against Thomson,” said Parker.

One and 0 quickly became two and 0 with a win in week two over Effingham County.

A by-week in week three allowed the team to go back to the basics.

“We went back to the fundamentals. We went right back to those things that you have to do to win. I was real pleased with the effort they gave, and we had a good week of preparation this week. So hopefully we’ll put all of that to good use that matter unless you do it on Friday nights,” he said.

Into the matchup against Evans, the bears are just looking not to play sloppy.

“We’ve been pretty consistent. So, you know we’ll need to do that tonight and probably play a little bit and a little cleaner than we did two weeks ago,” said Parker.

Burke County’s schedule has been tough and moving forward it’s not getting any easier.

“You look at our schedule, you’re talking about Thomson, you’re talking about Effingham, Evans comes in undefeated. We don’t have time to really stop and think too much you just got to get ready for the next play the next opponent,” he said.

