Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Tech has big plans for new grant

By Clare Allen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta is going to send some money to colleges in our area.

Friday, the Downtown Development Authority approved over $2.3 million to dedicate a new micro-enterprise center at Augusta Tech.

The school is also given more money. The provost says they want to put it to good use.

MORE | Greenbrier High School remembering 9/11 after 21 years

The variety is the spice of stem grant giving Augusta Tech $1.6 million over the next five years to take their engineering programs to a new level.

“This grant will allow us to provide them with additional education in virtual and augmented education, augmented reality,” said Melissa Frank-Alston, PhD-Provost of Augusta Technical College.

Augusta Tech plans to bring on a stem outreach coordinator who will recruit other students in the community like high school students for stem programs.

“We want to get our students into the talent pipeline,” said Frank-Alston.

MORE | Columbia County’s 14th annual golf tournament benefits at-risk youth

Frank-Alston says women are underrepresented in the engineering field as well as the engineering technology field and this grant will help break that barrier.

“So, our grant will provide camps especially for secondary students and well as for women who are thinking about pursuing engineering tech,” she said.

With the grant money, Augusta Tech plans to build a second lab specifically for virtual and augmented reality.

“We made some strives and developed some student’s success efforts and the department of education recognizes that,” said Frank-Alston.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wilson III
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Kenyon Booz
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
Stefanie Jones
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building...
Here and abroad, many mourn 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II
Regency Mall
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million

Latest News

Augusta Tech awarded millions going towards engagement
Augusta Tech awarded millions going towards engagement
Under the Lights highlights
Under the Lights highlights
9/11 run
‘That day changed the world’: 5k run for 9/11
Augusta Tunnel to Tower 5k
Augusta Tunnel to Tower 5k