Augusta Tech has big plans for new grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta is going to send some money to colleges in our area.

Friday, the Downtown Development Authority approved over $2.3 million to dedicate a new micro-enterprise center at Augusta Tech.

The school is also given more money. The provost says they want to put it to good use.

The variety is the spice of stem grant giving Augusta Tech $1.6 million over the next five years to take their engineering programs to a new level.

“This grant will allow us to provide them with additional education in virtual and augmented education, augmented reality,” said Melissa Frank-Alston, PhD-Provost of Augusta Technical College.

Augusta Tech plans to bring on a stem outreach coordinator who will recruit other students in the community like high school students for stem programs.

“We want to get our students into the talent pipeline,” said Frank-Alston.

Frank-Alston says women are underrepresented in the engineering field as well as the engineering technology field and this grant will help break that barrier.

“So, our grant will provide camps especially for secondary students and well as for women who are thinking about pursuing engineering tech,” she said.

With the grant money, Augusta Tech plans to build a second lab specifically for virtual and augmented reality.

“We made some strives and developed some student’s success efforts and the department of education recognizes that,” said Frank-Alston.

