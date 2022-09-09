Local literacy groups awarded grants to help narrow learning gap
AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.
Two groups in the CSRA received $3,000 each, Hillview Baptist Church-Hillview Christian Academy and Denmark-Olar Elementary School.
A full list of organizations is below:
Hillview Baptist Church- Hillview Christian Academy - $3,000
Anderson Five Education Foundation - $3,000
Denmark-Olar Elementary School - $3,000
United Way Of The Lowcountry, Inc. - $3,000
Beaufort-Jasper YMCA Of The Lowcountry - $3,000
Wings For Kids - $4,000
Strides Of Strength Therapeutic Riding - $3,000
Mcbee Elementary School - $3,000
Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc. - $3,000
Ex-Cel Enchanted Learning - $3,500
Youthbase, Inc. - $1,000
Freedom Readers, Inc. - $4,000
Impact 2 Purpose - $4,000
Brookland-Cayce High School - $3,000
Amikids Bennettsville - $4,000
Dyslexia Resource Center - $3,500
South East Rural Community Outreach - $3,500
Drayton Mills Elementary School - $3,000
Green Charter School Of Spartanburg - $3,000
S.C. School For The Deaf And The Blind Foundation, Inc. - $3,550
Community Literacy Lab - $4,000
The Twlum Teens Project - $3,500
York County Reads - $3,000
Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants open in January 2023.
