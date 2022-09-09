Submit Photos/Videos
Local literacy groups awarded grants to help narrow learning gap

By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.

Two groups in the CSRA received $3,000 each, Hillview Baptist Church-Hillview Christian Academy and Denmark-Olar Elementary School.

A full list of organizations is below:

Hillview Baptist Church- Hillview Christian Academy - $3,000

Anderson Five Education Foundation - $3,000

Denmark-Olar Elementary School - $3,000

United Way Of The Lowcountry, Inc. - $3,000

Beaufort-Jasper YMCA Of The Lowcountry - $3,000

Wings For Kids - $4,000

Strides Of Strength Therapeutic Riding - $3,000

Mcbee Elementary School - $3,000

Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc. - $3,000

Ex-Cel Enchanted Learning - $3,500

Youthbase, Inc. - $1,000

Freedom Readers, Inc. - $4,000

Impact 2 Purpose - $4,000

Brookland-Cayce High School - $3,000

Amikids Bennettsville - $4,000

Dyslexia Resource Center - $3,500

South East Rural Community Outreach - $3,500

Drayton Mills Elementary School - $3,000

Green Charter School Of Spartanburg - $3,000

S.C. School For The Deaf And The Blind Foundation, Inc. - $3,550

Community Literacy Lab - $4,000

The Twlum Teens Project - $3,500

York County Reads - $3,000

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants open in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. WCSC contributed to this report.

