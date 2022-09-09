Local deputies continue search for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Debruhl was last seen July 25, at 8 a.m.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a light-colored shirt. Deputies say Debruhl does not have any known medical conditions and is believed to be in the area of Allendale and/or Barnwell counties in S.C.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact deputies at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

