Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Southeast (WRDW)

A cut-off upper low will meander around the southeast bringing a wet pattern through Sunday. Scattered light showers will be possible this evening into early tonight. Bring the umbrella if you’re heading out to high school football games. Heavier rain will be possible overnight into early Saturday. Breezy winds from this afternoon will start to lighten up after sunset. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s heading into early Saturday.

A low flood risk will continue Saturday. On and off rain is expected during the day Saturday. Downpours combined with saturated soils could cause some minor flooding issues. Highs Saturday will remain below normal in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will be near 70 Sunday and highs will be in the mid-80s. It won’t be an all day washout Sunday, but there is a chance of you seeing rain at some point during the afternoon with dry weather mixed in between. Don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. Check the First Alert Weather App before heading outside to see what radar looks like and if it’s dry then carry on with outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Scattered storms are possible Monday and Tuesday as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA by Wednesday and drop humidity across the region. This will allow morning lows to get into the mid and possibly low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Keep it here for updates.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane, but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.