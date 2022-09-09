Submit Photos/Videos
Crews working structure fire in North Augusta

North Augusta fire
North Augusta fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire.

Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m.

At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active.

North Augusta fire
North Augusta fire(WRDW)

Firefighters on the scene say everyone made it out of the home. Injuries are unknown.

A News 12 crew is on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

